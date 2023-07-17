Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams shares hilarious quip from her daughter after 'nice lady' comments on tennis legend's hair

Williams announced her retirement after the 2022 US Open

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams shared on social media a hilarious reaction she had with another woman and her daughter.

Williams tweeted Sunday that a woman came up to her and told her she loved her hair. Williams wrote that she thanked the person when her daughter, Olympia, chimed in with the ultimate zinger.

Serena Williams at a trade show

Serena Williams, former tennis player, sits on stage at the OMR digital trade show in the exhibition halls. (Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"It’s a WIG!!!" her daughter said, according to Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be spending time with her family as the Wimbledon Championships were coming to an end. The Gentlemen’s final saw Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in five sets while the Ladies’ final saw Marketa Vondrousova top Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Williams was a seven-time Wimbledon champion during her career. She last won in 2016 in straight sets over Angelique Kerber.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Last August, she announced her decision to retire from the sport following the 2022 U.S. Open.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," she wrote for Vogue magazine. "I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next."

However, on Friday, she put out an interesting tweet.

"I was at a book store the other day and someone came up to me and said I retired too early…" she wrote.

Serena Williams at the US Open

Serena Williams looks on prior to her match against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round on Day Five of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 2, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Williams has teased a comeback before, but it is unclear if a year away from the sport will give one of the greatest female tennis players the itch to make a return.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.