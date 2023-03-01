Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ottawa Senators
Published

Senators land Jakob Chychrun as Coyotes continue to unload talent before trade deadline

Senators are looking to make a playoff push

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Arizona Coyotes unloaded another top player prior to the NHL trade deadline, sending defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is sending a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to Arizona. 

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jakob for everything he did for the Coyotes on and off the ice the past seven seasons," GM Bill Armstrong said. 

"Jakob is a tremendous person, a true pro and a class act, and we wish him all the best in the future."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes gets ready during a face-off against the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena Feb. 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes gets ready during a face-off against the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena Feb. 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Senators are trying to make a push to the playoffs. They are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division at 30-26-4, and the 24-year-old Chychrun is a good piece to shore up their back end. 

Chychrun is no stranger to trade rumors, and they’ve been swirling around him for more than a year as Arizona continues to struggle. He’s been a bright spot on the team that drafted him 16th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft

RANGERS' K'ANDRE MILLER SUSPENDED THREE GAMES FOR SPITTING ON KINGS' DREW DOUGHTY

Going into full rebuild mode — Arizona traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere earlier Wednesday — the Senators jumped on the opportunity to land a young talent who won’t become a free agent until 2025. 

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago.

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"A defenseman we’ve coveted, Jakob is big and plays imposing," Senators GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He possesses a quality skill set; he defends hard and is highly skilled. He uses his heavy shot with accuracy and is effective at creating offense as a threat at the offensive blue line."

KINGS TRADE JONATHAN QUICK, WHO LED TEAM TO TWO STANLEY CUP TITLES, TO BLUE JACKETS: REPORTS

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Chychrun has a prototypical defenseman build and uses it to his advantage near the boards and around his net. While the Coyotes have not fared well, he owns a plus-8 over 36 games with seven goals and 21 assists this season. 

Chychrun will likely pair with Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson, while Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub remain as the top defensive line. 

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago.

Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That could quickly change depending on how Chychrun acclimates to the team. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.