Senators land Jakob Chychrun as Coyotes continue to unload talent before trade deadline

The Arizona Coyotes unloaded another top player prior to the NHL trade deadline, sending defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is sending a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to Arizona.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jakob for everything he did for the Coyotes on and off the ice the past seven seasons," GM Bill Armstrong said.

"Jakob is a tremendous person, a true pro and a class act, and we wish him all the best in the future."

The Senators are trying to make a push to the playoffs. They are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division at 30-26-4, and the 24-year-old Chychrun is a good piece to shore up their back end.

Chychrun is no stranger to trade rumors, and they’ve been swirling around him for more than a year as Arizona continues to struggle. He’s been a bright spot on the team that drafted him 16th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Going into full rebuild mode — Arizona traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere earlier Wednesday — the Senators jumped on the opportunity to land a young talent who won’t become a free agent until 2025.

"A defenseman we’ve coveted, Jakob is big and plays imposing," Senators GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He possesses a quality skill set; he defends hard and is highly skilled. He uses his heavy shot with accuracy and is effective at creating offense as a threat at the offensive blue line."

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Chychrun has a prototypical defenseman build and uses it to his advantage near the boards and around his net. While the Coyotes have not fared well, he owns a plus-8 over 36 games with seven goals and 21 assists this season.

Chychrun will likely pair with Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson, while Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub remain as the top defensive line.

That could quickly change depending on how Chychrun acclimates to the team.