Reds lose All-Star pitcher Hunter Greene for start of 2026 season

Cincinnati Reds star Hunter Greene faced a major setback on Tuesday as it was revealed he may miss up to four months following right elbow surgery.

Greene was diagnosed with bone chips and loose bodies in his elbow, the team said. He needed an MRI last week after he left a spring training game with right elbow stiffness.

He explained his situation in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories. He said he started to experience discomfort in his elbow toward the end of the 2025 season but wanted to keep pitching in hopes of getting the Reds into the postseason. He said he received an MRI in Los Angeles when the season was over and it found the bone fragments, "but standard treatment was recommended."

"I felt no discomfort a few days later, and as I started my offseason throwing program, I felt great," he said. "However, the pain returned as I got close to the start of camp and as I began throwing harder and manipulating pitches more. The irritation in my elbow is affecting my ability to finish and execute pitches without a sharp stabbing pain. I simply need to have the bone spurs removed.

"All I want to do is play the game I love and compete with my brothers as we take on the 2026 season. But it's important that this procedure take place now instead of trying to pitch through it, not be sharp on the mound and risk further injury. Trust me, nobody is more frustrated than I am."

He said he will undergo the operation on Wednesday.

Greene is one of the hardest throwers in baseball. He had a 2.76 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 19 starts in 2025. He missed some time with a right groin strain. The issue sidelined him until Aug. 13.

Cincinnati finished 83-79 and third in the National League Central division.

The 26-year-old was an All-Star in 2024 and finished that season with a 2.75 ERA and 169 strikeouts. He also experienced right elbow soreness that year and spent time on the injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.