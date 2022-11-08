Ryan Reynolds wants to buy Senators, but 'I need a sugar mommy' to do so

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed his interest in buying the NHL's Ottawa Senators during his appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Monday night.

But despite his superstar status in Hollywood, he knows he's going to need some assistance in a potential purchase.

"I am trying to [buy the Senators], it's very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets … I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy," Reynolds joked.

In all seriousness, Reynolds noted that he needs a "consortium," which he called the "fancy way of saying" he needs a much wealthier person to assist him.

Reynolds is a Vancouver native but also lived in Ottawa and "spent a long time" in Vanier, a "little town outside of Ottawa."

The actor, alongside Rob McElhenney, is a co-owner of a fifth-tier soccer club in England, Wrexham AFC.

Forbes estimates that the Senators are valued at around $525 million — the late Eugene Melnyk purchased the franchise in 2003 for $92 million.

The Senators are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference, earning just eight points (4-7-0), and have lost their last five games.

They have not made the playoffs since the 2016-2017 season, when they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.