Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign Daniel Jones to record-breaking contract as he recovers from Achilles injury: reports

Jones was a having a career year before getting injured

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr says he wants Daniel Jones back in 2026 Video

Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr says he wants Daniel Jones back in 2026

Daniel Jones won't be able to play for the remainder of the Colts' 2025 season due to injury, but star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tells Fox News Digital he wants to see him return next season, with Jones set for free agency.

Daniel Jones is reportedly returning to the Indianapolis Colts on a historic contract.

Jones, 28, and the Colts agreed to a two-year, $88 million deal that can be worth up to $100 million with incentives, according to multiple reports. It is the largest two-year contract in NFL history.

Jones is reportedly guaranteed $50 million at signing and $60 million for injury.

Daniel Jones runs off

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The game was played in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The former New York Giants quarterback tore his Achilles in a Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but is expected to be ready for the start of the season, according to ESPN’s report.

The Colts used the transition tag on Jones prior to the March 3 deadline, not allowing him to hit the open market as a free agent. That tag allowed the Colts to match any offer made to Jones, and the quarterback would have been paid $37.833 million.

Daniel Jones warms up

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones throws before a National Football League game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 2025. (AJ Mast/AP Photo)

Jones signed with the Colts last season on a one-year deal and beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job. The Colts, led by Jones and the team’s prolific offense, got out to an 8-2 start.

However, Jones sustained a hairline fibula fracture in his leg, and the team went 0-3 as he tried to play through it. Jones tore his Achilles in his other leg.

Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks on in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was played in Kansas City, Missouri. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Jones was off to a career year before the injury as he completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 164 yards and five touchdowns.

In his seven-year career, Jones has completed 64.7% of his passes for 17,683 yards with 89 touchdowns and 55 interceptions while running for 2,343 yards and 20 touchdowns.

