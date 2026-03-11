Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens agree to deal with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson after Maxx Crosby deal collapses: report

Ravens initially agreed to a trade for Crosby last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to a deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson hours after a deal for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby fell through.

Hendrickson and the Ravens agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract on Wednesday, ESPN reported. The former Cincinnati Bengals star will stay in the division.

The reported deal came hours after the Ravens backed out of a trade for Crosby over apparent health concerns. The trade was agreed upon Friday, but couldn’t be finalized until Wednesday.

Crosby failed a physical, which ended up nixing the trade, a source told The Associated Press.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

