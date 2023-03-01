Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Kings
Published

Kings trade Jonathan Quick, who led team to two Stanley Cup titles, to Blue Jackets: reports

Quick emerged as a star for the Kings

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jonathan Quick was in between the pipes when the Los Angeles Kings won their first two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, but his time on the West Coast appeared to be over Tuesday night.

The Kings agreed to trade Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov, according to multiple reports. Both teams have yet to officially announce the trade with the NHL’s deadline on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, skates during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Feb. 24, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, skates during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Feb. 24, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the seccond period at Amalie Arena on Jan. 28, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. 

Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the seccond period at Amalie Arena on Jan. 28, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.  (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Quick was reportedly unhappy with the trade as Los Angeles defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-5.

The Kings selected Quick with the No. 72 overall pick in 2005 after he guided UMass to the program’s first-ever NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship appearance. A few years later, he took over the starting job from Jonathan Bernier and in 2012 he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

BLACKHAWKS TRADE FRANCHISE LEGEND PATRICK KANE TO RANGERS AFTER 16 SEASONS IN CHICAGO: REPORTS

Goaltender Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, holds the Conne Smythe Trophy for the Most Valuable Player in the NHL Playoffs after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game Six to win the series 4-2 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 11, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick, #32 of the Los Angeles Kings, holds the Conne Smythe Trophy for the Most Valuable Player in the NHL Playoffs after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game Six to win the series 4-2 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 11, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Going into Tuesday’s game against the Jets, he had 798 saves and 99 goals against for the Kings this season. In his career with the Kings, he’s recorded 18,188 saves and allowed 1,772 games. He has recorded 370 wins.

Korpisalo was a goaltender for the Blue Jackets. In 28 games for Columbus this season, he is 11-11-3 with 844 saves. Gavrikov, a defenseman, has played in 52 games this season for Columbus. He has three goals and seven assists this season. He has 89 blocks and 56 hits to his credit as well.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, defends the net during the second period of a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 25, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, defends the net during the second period of a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 25, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vladislav Gavrikov, #4 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, shoots during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 28, 2023 in Seattle.

Vladislav Gavrikov, #4 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, shoots during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 28, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kings are second in the Pacific Division with a 34-20-8 record. The Blue Jackets are last in the Metropolitan Division with a 20-35-6 record.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.