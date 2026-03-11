Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby's agent disputes medical concerns after Ravens back out of deal with Raiders

Maxx Crosby underwent knee surgery in January but his representative says he's 'ahead of schedule' in recovery

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The blockbuster trade for veteran NFL pass rusher Maxx Crosby unraveled almost as quickly as it materialized Tuesday, after reports surfaced that the Baltimore Ravens backed out when the Las Vegas Raiders star failed his physical.

But Crosby’s agent issued a statement after the Raiders’ confirmation suggesting otherwise. 

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby yelling on the field during a game.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby yells during the second half of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2024. (David Becker/AP)

CJ LaBoy, senior vice president at Wasserman, posted a statement on X stating that Crosby is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery process and is currently on track to return during the offseason. 

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache," LaBoy’s statement read.  "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons." 

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury that kept him sidelined during the final two games of the season. During an appearance on FOX Sports’ "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Crosby said he was "ahead of schedule," a sentiment his agent echoed on Tuesday. 

Maxx Crosby on the sideline vs the Bears

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

RAVENS AGREE TO DEAL WITH STAR DEFENSIVE END TREY HENDRICKSON AFTER MAXX CROSBY DEAL COLLAPSES: REPORT

Crosby had posted a video on his Instagram story showing he was in Baltimore just hours before the news broke of the trade falling apart. The Raiders would have received two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft, one report said.

The collapse of the deal carries salary cap consequences for the Raiders, who are having a busy free agency season.

Trey Hendrickson looks on

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 5, 2025. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, the Ravens reportedly struck a deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson hours after the news broke about the Crosby fallout. The deal is reportedly a four-year contract worth $112 million and will keep Hendrickson in the division. 

