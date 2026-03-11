Maxx Crosby's agent disputes medical concerns after Ravens back out of deal with Raiders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The blockbuster trade for veteran NFL pass rusher Maxx Crosby unraveled almost as quickly as it materialized Tuesday, after reports surfaced that the Baltimore Ravens backed out when the Las Vegas Raiders star failed his physical.

But Crosby’s agent issued a statement after the Raiders’ confirmation suggesting otherwise.

CJ LaBoy, senior vice president at Wasserman, posted a statement on X stating that Crosby is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery process and is currently on track to return during the offseason.

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache," LaBoy’s statement read. "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury that kept him sidelined during the final two games of the season. During an appearance on FOX Sports’ "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Crosby said he was "ahead of schedule," a sentiment his agent echoed on Tuesday.

Crosby had posted a video on his Instagram story showing he was in Baltimore just hours before the news broke of the trade falling apart. The Raiders would have received two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft, one report said.

The collapse of the deal carries salary cap consequences for the Raiders, who are having a busy free agency season.

Meanwhile, the Ravens reportedly struck a deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson hours after the news broke about the Crosby fallout. The deal is reportedly a four-year contract worth $112 million and will keep Hendrickson in the division.