Rangers' K'Andre Miller suspended three games for spitting on Kings' Drew Doughty

The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller three games for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit at veteran defenseman Drew Doughty in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings.

In addition to the suspension, Miller will also forfeit $15,000 of his salary.

The 23-year-old defenseman was ejected late in the first period after spitting on Doughty following a scrum behind the net.

He issued a statement on social media Monday, explaining that it was never his intent to actually spit at Doughty.

"I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental," Miller wrote in the statement posted to Twitter.

"I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

Doughty said after the game that he was "shocked," adding, "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that.

