Rangers' K'Andre Miller suspended three games for spitting on Kings' Drew Doughty

Miller will also forfeit $15,000

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller three games for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit at veteran defenseman Drew Doughty in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings. 

In addition to the suspension, Miller will also forfeit $15,000 of his salary. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, is ejected form the game after being called for a major penalty in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, is ejected form the game after being called for a major penalty in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old defenseman was ejected late in the first period after spitting on Doughty following a scrum behind the net. 

He issued a statement on social media Monday, explaining that it was never his intent to actually spit at Doughty.

"I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental," Miller wrote in the statement posted to Twitter. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

Doughty said after the game that he was "shocked," adding, "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that.

Drew Doughty, #8 of the Los Angeles Kings, argues with referee Eric Furlatt, #27, for a penalty to be called on K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

Drew Doughty, #8 of the Los Angeles Kings, argues with referee Eric Furlatt, #27, for a penalty to be called on K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, #79, looks on during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Feb. 23, 2023.

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, #79, looks on during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Feb. 23, 2023. (Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports)

Miller’s three-game suspension follows the precedent set by Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway, who was suspended three games in 2019 for intentionally spitting on Erik Gudbranson during a fight.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.