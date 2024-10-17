Sean Payton's Broncos take advantage of depleted Saints roster in head coach's return to New Orleans

Sometimes, you just have to go out and take the opportunities handed to you, and that's exactly what the Denver Broncos did on Thursday night in Louisiana.

The Broncos made the best of the injury-riddled New Orleans Saints, who looked just that part. Denver went out and earned a 33-10 win on Thursday night at the Superdome.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams found the burst he desperately needed, finding the end zone twice in the game, while kicker Will Lutz went 3-for-3 on field goal tries in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second half started pretty much the same way the first half went, as Lutz drilled his fourth field goal of the night. On their next drive, Williams found the end zone a second time to go up 26-3. For good measure, in the fourth quarter, Denver returned a fumble to the house for a score, pretty much icing it with a 33-3 lead.

The Saints looked like a team who had their backup quarterback in the game and their top two targets out — which is exactly what they were. Spencer Rattler started as Derek Carr nursed an injury, and both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were inactive.

RAVENS FAN SEEN IN VIRAL FIGHT VIDEO IDENTIFIED, WARRANT ISSUED FOR ARREST, POLICE SAY

Rattler threw for just 172 yards on 25-for-35 passing — Bub Means, Foster Moreau, and Alvin Kamara each had six catches.

As for the other side, Williams finally broke out, rushing for 88 yards on his 14 carries, two of which were scores. Bo Nix also was effective on the ground, running 10 times for 75 yards.

The game marked Sean Payton's first game in New Orleans since leaving them after the 2021 season — he was their coach for 16 years, going 152-89 with them and winning Super Bowl XLIV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver is now surprisingly over .500, and next week they will host the Carolina Panthers. The Saints, meanwhile, have now lost five straight after winning their first two. They will go to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.