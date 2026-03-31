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New York Jets

NFL quarterback Chris Streveler retires at 31

Streveler made his only start in his NFL career with the New York Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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NFL quarterback Chris Steveler, who made appearances in the league for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets during his career, announced his retirement on Monday at age 31.

Streveler made the announcement in a video on his Instagram.

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Chris Streveler throws a pass vs Jaguars

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 22, 2022. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

"I love football, but today is my last day as a football player," he said, via the New York Post. "This game has given me opportunities beyond my wildest dreams. This game has challenged me with obstacles I thought I’d never overcome.

"This game has forged lifelong bonds with people I would have never met otherwise. I’ve been playing this game since I was 8 years old. Today, I’m 31."

Streveler played college football at Minnesota and South Dakota before he took a chance and went to the NFL. He joined the Cardinals during the 2020 season.

Chris Streveler is sacked

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 22, 2022. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

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He never made a start for the Cardinals. He was 17-of-25 for 141 yards and a touchdown in seven appearances. He joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022, but never played for them.

Streveler joined the Jets in 2022 after the Dolphins waived him. He was one of four Jets quarterbacks who got to start during that season. He made his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 of that season.

He was 10-of-15 for 90 yards. New York lost the game, 23-6. The Jets would later waive Streveler before the 2023 season would begin.

Chris Streveler goes up against the Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler (15) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 13, 2021. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

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The journeyman then played two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He mostly served as a backup but was on the team when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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