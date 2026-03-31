Browns owner gives optimistic outlook for injury-riddled Deshaun Watson

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Deshaun Watson’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns has been one to forget.

The Browns acquired Watson from the Houston Texans before the 2022 season and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal, marking the richest deal for a quarterback at the time. But his lack of availability due to injuries and his play on the field have forced the organization to restructure his deal.

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He’s only played 19 games for the Browns over his first four seasons, while Cleveland has trotted out multiple quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and others to try to find a temporary fix to a long-term problem.

Still, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam has an optimistic outlook for Watson.

"Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful," he told reporters at the NFL annual meeting on Monday, via ESPN.

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"So, Deshaun has a great chance to do that now. We talked to him the other day, he said he weighs the (least) he has in several years. He's in great shape, he'll be (in Cleveland) on April 7 when we start (the offseason workout program). Let's see what Deshaun can do. We're all excited."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry previously said that each Browns quarterback on the roster will compete for the starting job. Right now, the depth chart includes Watson, Sanders and Gabriel. It’s unclear if Cleveland would target another quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Watson missed the entire 2025 season after he re-ruptured his Achilles in the offseason that year.

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He’s 9-10 as a starter for Cleveland with 3,365 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and 70 sacks.