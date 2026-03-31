Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL star Patrick, inducted into alma mater's athletics Hall of Fame

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With her husband on the fast track to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brittany Mahomes has been enshrined in one herself.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the University of Texas at Tyler Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Brittany starred at the school on the women's soccer team, scoring 31 goals in 70 games played. In her senior season, she scored 18 goals, then a program record, in as many games after scoring seven the year prior. Twelve of those goals came amid four hat tricks on the season, and they came in a pair of back-to-back games.

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The lady Patriots were gifted new Team Mahomes kits and cleats for the fall 2026 season, complete with the Team Mahomes signature Gladiator symbol.

"Truly honored to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame!" Mahomes wrote on Instagram. "This City and this School is a huge part of who I am today, I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!"

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"Congrats!!!! Love you!" her husband commented.

"HOF BRITT!!!! LFG!" Travis Kelce added.

"Your hard work and heart never go unnoticed! Love you and cheering you on always," Brittany's mother-in-law, Randi, said on Instagram.

Brittany and Patrick became founding co-owners of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current in 2020. She played professionally in Ireland in 2017.

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The couple went to the same high school in Texas and now have three children.

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