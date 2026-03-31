Patriots star appears to show support for ex-Bulls player after rant against NBA's Pride Month celebration

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New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to come out in support of former Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey, who was released following his rant against NBA’s Pride Month.

Ivey posted his rant on social media on Monday. He said it was "unrighteousness" that the league would celebrate Pride Month. Henderson responded to news of his release with a Bible passage.

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"’Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven,’ Matthew 5:10," the second-year NFL player wrote on X.

Ivey has been posting similar videos with rants in recent weeks, as the 24-year-old has noted in the past he deals with depression.

"The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?" Ivey said in his latest video. "They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim in the streets. Unrighteousness. So, how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? Who are they to say that this man is crazy?"

Ivey said in a separate video that Catholicism was a false religion.

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Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the organization has employees from "all different walks of life" and Ivey’s comments didn’t reflect the values of the franchise.

"Everybody comes with their own personal experiences, but one is we’ve got to all be professional," Donovan said prior to Chicago's game at San Antonio. "I think there’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and then be accountable to those standards."

Ivey has spoken out this season about dealing with depression. He recently started posting lengthy videos about his thoughts on religion on social media.

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"I don't want to get into what he put out there, but certainly, I hope for him he's okay," Donovan said. "I've had conversations with Jaden and he's always been about rehabbing his knee and trying to get on the court and wanting to play. But I think organizationally, there are certain standards we want to have as an organization and try to live up to those each and every day."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.