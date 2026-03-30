WWE NXT stars descend on New York City ahead of final show before Stand & Deliver

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WWE NXT stars descended on New York City ahead of the final show before Stand & Deliver.

NXT women’s champion Jacy Jayne, NXT men’s champion Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Tony D’Angelo and Sol Ruca appeared at Alessa Cucina & Bar to talk to reporters only a few steps away from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden where Tuesday’s episode will take place.

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Jayne, who is from New Jersey, told Fox News Digital what performing at the Mecca meant to her.

"It’s super special to me because I was a fan of wrestling growing up," she said. "I’ve been watching it my entire life, and anytime WWE was in town, I would get tickets. So, I’ve been at MSG, Barclays Center, all of it. Now to perform there is crazy. It’s very surreal."

Jayne will learn who will challenge for her title on Tuesday night as Lola Vice and Kendal Grey are set to go up against each other to determine the No. 1 contender spot.

Saints and D’Angelo are set to compete in a fatal four-way match with Ethan Page as they all vie for Hendry’s championship belt.

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"I love New York. Is the sky blue? This place is awesome," Saints said. "Every time I come to New York, something happens where I’m just so amazed and over the moon. It’s just a great time, every single time. A great experience."

D’Angelo also had high praise of the fans that flock to New York City.

"I think it’s great man," he told Fox News Digital. "I love the city every time I’m here. The fans are great. I can’t say enough nice things about the city. I got a couple buddies that live in Jersey close by and when we come they’ll take me to their favorite Italian spots here.

"It’s a great time every time."

Ruca will have a big task to handle as her feud with Zaria comes to an end on Saturday night.

For now, she’s enjoying the sights and sounds of New York City has to offer.

"I love it here. I love being able to walk around and just sight see and not even have a plan and just walk outside and be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go do this,’ or ‘I’m going to walk over here,’" she said. "There’s always people around doing god knows what and, honestly, the food’s amazing. Every time I’m here, I have a great time. So, I’m happy to be here."

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Each performer will try to gain the upper hand on Tuesday and walk into Stand & Deliver with an edge.