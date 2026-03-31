Tallest college basketball player ever, standing at 7-foot-9, entering transfer portal

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The average height of a men's basketball program will increase significantly next season.

That's because Olivier Rioux, the tallest college basketball player ever, is transferring out of the University of Florida.

The 7-foot-9 20-year-old announced his decision in an Instagram post, where he thanked his coaches for "believing in me, for trusting me, and for pushing me to develop every single day," as well as "trainers, managers, and support staff."

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Rioux said he took time "to reflect on my jersey and what's best for my future."

"It’s truly hard to put into words what these last two years and this experience has meant to me. From being raised in the province of Quebec back home in Canada, to representing this incredible program, wearing these colors and competing at the highest level has been one of the greatest honors of my life…" Rioux wrote.

"Winning the national championship last year was a dream come true for all of us. It’s something we worked for every single day, and to experience that moment together is something I will cherish forever. I will take these memories with me for the rest of my life.

"To the alumni and Florida Victorious, thank you for building the legacy that we’re so proud to represent. And to my teammates, my brothers, thank you for every moment, every battle, every joke, and every memory. The bond we share is untouchable. And most importantly, thank you to all Gator Nation. Your energy, passion, and support mean everything to me. You’ve stood by me through it all, and I’m forever grateful to be a part of this family. This time together will always hold a special place in my heart. Until we meet again. Thank you, merci."

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Rioux played sparingly in two years with the Gators, redshirting as a true freshman during the team's national championship season and then getting on the court in mop-up duty this past season. He played 15 total minutes, finishing with seven points, six rebounds , and an assist.

Rioux became the tallest person to ever play college basketball when he made his debut in a 104-64 victory over North Florida last November. He scored three games later, making a free throw after getting fouled. He also recorded his first rebound.

Rioux is two inches taller than former NBA giants Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol, and three inches taller than popular big men Yao Ming, Tacko Fall and Shawn Bradley.

Head coach Todd Golden gave Rioux the option of playing sparingly as a true freshman or taking a redshirt season and working on his game. Rioux chose the latter. After all four frontcourt players returned, Golden made it clear before the season that Rioux would only play late in blowouts.

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But Rioux doubled down on wanting to be at Florida and welcomed the challenge of playing against Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, and Micah Handlogten in practice and behind them in games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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