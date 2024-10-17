Ravens fan seen in viral fight video identified, warrant issued for arrest, police say

A man in a Baltimore Ravens jersey who was seen in an altercation with others in Washington Commanders gear over the weekend has been identified and an arrest warrant issued, police said on Thursday.

John Callis was seen on video assaulting two 23-year-old men after Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Police said Callis, 24, is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree assault.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

Callis was identified as an employee of Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc. (MDP), an insurance company in Baltimore. The company told FOX 5 DC he was terminated as an employee.

"MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm," the firm said in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

The video went viral across social media after the game. The clip appeared to show a man in a Ravens jersey attacking two men in Washington outfits. The man in the video was applauded over the incident.

It’s unclear what sparked the altercation.

Police launched an investigation after they were made aware of the incident, according to FOX 5 DC. On Wednesday, officials said they "identified a possible suspect" in the incident but needed to interview the alleged victims.