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Golf

Trump says Tiger Woods 'lives a life of pain' after DUI arrest as affidavit reveals pills found

Trump told the New York Post he spoke with Woods after the arrest

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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President Donald Trump voiced his continued support for Tiger Woods following the golfer’s DUI arrest in Florida after a rollover crash, saying in a recent interview that the five-time Masters champion "lives a life of pain."

Speaking exclusively with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he spoke with Woods following his arrest in Jupiter Island on Friday afternoon. 

President Donald Trump presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods in the White House Rose Garden

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods during an event at the White House in the Rose Garden in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2019. (Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports)

 "I think he’s doing great, he’s doing good," the president told the New York Post, adding later, "He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg." 

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According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported observing several signs of impairment at the scene, noting that Woods was "sweating profusely" and that his movements appeared "lethargic and slow."

Woods was placed under arrest after performing a series of field sobriety tests, and during a search, law enforcement found "two white pills inside Woods’ left side pant pocket." According to the arrest affidavit, the pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief. 

Tiger Woods watches match play during TGL golf event.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looked on after a match against Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS ARRESTED IN DUI CRASH WITH 'WHITE PILLS' FOUND IN HIS POCKET, AFFIDAVIT SAYS

Woods previously told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications.

"He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain," Trump added Tuesday of Woods. "He doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain."

At the jail, Woods submitted to a breathalyzer, where he provided 0.00 results on both samples. He declined to submit to a urine test, resulting in another charge.

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods during an event at the White House in the Rose Garden.  (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

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Woods is in a relationship with the president’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. He competed in The Golf League championship last week, where Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Kai Trump, were spotted in the stands.

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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