WWE legend Stephanie McMahon slaps Cody Rhodes in return to 'Monday Night Raw'

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WWE legend Stephanie McMahon made a return to "Monday Night Raw" at Madison Square Garden in New York City to address undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been engulfed in a feud with Randy Orton since the "Legend Killer" won the men’s Royal Rumble. Orton gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, which Rhodes won back from Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago.

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Orton has been on a rampage on "Friday Night SmackDown" – leaving Rhodes a bloodied mess during one episode and hitting an RKO on country music singer Jelly Roll last week. McMahon came out on Monday to give Rhodes a bit of advice. She said that Rhodes will have to tap into something sinister if he wants to come out on top at WrestleMania.

McMahon appeared to get under Rhodes’ skin when she told him that he isn’t going to be able to bring out the best from Orton because "this version of Randy Orton is diabolical."

"You don’t have to be diabolical, but you’re going to have to be able to think like that. You’re gonna have to be able to think like Randy. Your father understood that better than anybody. Dusty Rhodes could roll with the best of them," she said. "He can get down and dirty with the best of them, but from what I’ve seen so far, you are not your father."

The line got a huge reaction from the crowd in New York.

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Rhodes explained he knows "everything" about Orton, including his violent streak during the peak of his career which saw him punt McMahon.

"You want to bring up fathers, I’m not mine. You’re right," Rhodes fired back. "Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours either."

McMahon then proceeded to slap Rhodes across the face.

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At the end of the segment, Rhodes thanked McMahon for seemingly giving him the wake-up call he may need to get locked in for his WrestleMania match.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.