Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WWE

WWE legend Stephanie McMahon slaps Cody Rhodes in return to 'Monday Night Raw'

Rhodes is taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE legend Stephanie McMahon made a return to "Monday Night Raw" at Madison Square Garden in New York City to address undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been engulfed in a feud with Randy Orton since the "Legend Killer" won the men’s Royal Rumble. Orton gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, which Rhodes won back from Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephanie McMahon slaps Cody Rhodes

Stephanie McMahon slaps Cody Rhodes during "Monday Night RAW" at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2026 in New York, New York. (Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

Orton has been on a rampage on "Friday Night SmackDown" – leaving Rhodes a bloodied mess during one episode and hitting an RKO on country music singer Jelly Roll last week. McMahon came out on Monday to give Rhodes a bit of advice. She said that Rhodes will have to tap into something sinister if he wants to come out on top at WrestleMania.

McMahon appeared to get under Rhodes’ skin when she told him that he isn’t going to be able to bring out the best from Orton because "this version of Randy Orton is diabolical."

"You don’t have to be diabolical, but you’re going to have to be able to think like that. You’re gonna have to be able to think like Randy. Your father understood that better than anybody. Dusty Rhodes could roll with the best of them," she said. "He can get down and dirty with the best of them, but from what I’ve seen so far, you are not your father."

The line got a huge reaction from the crowd in New York.

Cody Rhodes stands over John Cena

Cody Rhodes stands over John Cena During Friday night Smackdown at T-Mobile Arena on April 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mike Owens /WWE via Getty Images)

WWE SHARES HALL OF FAME DETAILS AS WRESTLEMANIA 42 NEARS

Rhodes explained he knows "everything" about Orton, including his violent streak during the peak of his career which saw him punt McMahon.

"You want to bring up fathers, I’m not mine. You’re right," Rhodes fired back. "Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours either."

McMahon then proceeded to slap Rhodes across the face.

Randy Orton points to the WrestleMania sign

Randy Orton celebrates his win during WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center on Feb. 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the end of the segment, Rhodes thanked McMahon for seemingly giving him the wake-up call he may need to get locked in for his WrestleMania match.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue