Diamondbacks pitcher dazzles in team debut, throws immaculate inning: 'It was pretty special'

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Michael Soroka made his Arizona Diamondbacks debut one to remember.

The 28-year-old pitcher threw an immaculate inning in the fifth inning of the Diamondbacks' 9-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at Chase Field. Soroka became just the fourth pitcher in Diamondbacks history to achieve the feat.

"It was pretty special," Soroka said, via MLB.com. "I think I’ve talked to you guys about not putting too much stock in results, but I think that's one that's worth celebrating. Gleyber (Torres) is a good hitter, he's quite passive, too. So I wanted to make sure it was something in the zone and just just give myself a chance to get it done right there. So pretty cool. I tried to play it off, but started smiling on the field."

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Soroka struck out Javier Báez, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres on nine straight pitches, blowing a 95 mph fastball past Torres for his third strikeout of the inning.

The other Diamondbacks pitchers to throw an immaculate inning were Randy Johnson (2001), Byung-Hyun Kim (2002) and Wade Miley (2012).

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Soroka, who signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks in the offseason, pitched five shutout innings in the win, tying his career high with 10 strikeouts while only yielding four hits.

Soroka was an All-Star for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before back-to-back Achilles injuries caused him to miss most of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has bounced around the last few seasons, spending time with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs.

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The Diamondbacks (1-3) will look to continue their winning ways when they play the Tigers (2-2) in the second game of their three-game set on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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