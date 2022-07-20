Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Sean Payton reveals if he’s planning an NFL return

Sean Payton ultimately thinks he will coach again in the NFL

By David Hookstead | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Payton might already have the itch to coach again.

The legendary New Orleans Saints coach parted ways with the team after last season, but nobody expects his retirement to be permanent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

You know who else doesn’t expect Payton’s retirement to be permanent? Sean Payton.

"Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure. There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors," Payton explained to USA Today when talking about his future plans and a potential return to coaching.

There’s already some potential landing spots being talked about for Payton when he does return. The Dolphins, Cowboys and Chargers have all been floated.

DOLPHINS' TEDDY BRIDGEWATER RIPS NFL PLAYERS WHO PRETEND TO BE ‘GANGSTA’

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks over plays on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. 

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks over plays on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.  (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

The Cowboys have the biggest brand, but Justin Herbert’s ceiling has to make any coach interested.

What we all know for sure is that Payton isn’t done. Guys like him don’t just hang it up with gas left in the tank. They’re winners and they want to compete.

There’s no question Payton still has gas in the tank, and that means a return is almost certainly inevitable. Where will it be? Well, that’s a different question.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during NFL football practice in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during NFL football practice in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for a return happening, I’d suggest you count on it!