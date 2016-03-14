Seahawks sign DT Sealver Siliga, OL Bradley Sowell

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and tackle Bradley Sowell to one-year contracts on Monday.

The two players are the first outside signings of the offseason for Seattle. They had re-signed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, cornerback Jeremy Lane, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and punter Jon Ryan since free agency began last week.

Siliga briefly spent time with Seattle in 2013 after being acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos. He never played for Seattle before being released and signing with the New England Patriots, where he spent the last three seasons. Siliga became a free agent when he was non-tendered as a restricted free agent by the Patriots.

Sowell spent the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He started 10 games at left tackle in 2013 but has not started a game in either of the last two seasons.