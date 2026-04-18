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Kansas City Royals

Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected before team throws a single pitch vs Yankees

The Royals later faced a 10-0 deficit

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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It was a short day at the office for Matt Quatraro on Saturday.

The Kansas City Royals manager got ejected in the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees before his team even threw a pitch.

Kansas City wasted a leadoff double in the top half of the first, perhaps angering Quatraro. But in between innings, he had some words with a pair of umpires.

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Manager Matt Quatraro arguing with umpire Nestor Ceja at Yankee Stadium

Manager Matt Quatraro of the Kansas City Royals argues with umpire Nestor Ceja after being ejected during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on April 18, 2026. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The speculation is that Quatraro was arguing that a balk should have been called on Yankees starter Will Warren for throwing to second base without coming to a stop.

For what it's worth, nobody was even thrown out on Warren's throw over. So the argument and ejection was all for naught.

And this all happened before Royals starter Noah Cameron even threw a pitch.

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro arguing with umpires at Yankee Stadium

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro argues with first base umpire Chris Guccione and second base umpire Nestor Ceja after being ejected during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on April 18, 2026. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

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Thankfully for Quatraro, he did not have to watch his team in person on Saturday, as they were down 10-0 in the sixth inning.

The ejection came on the heels of a tough loss for Kansas City on Friday, as they allowed a two-run home run to Ryan McMahon in the bottom of the eighth inning to lose, 4-2.

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro looking at scoreboard at Yankee Stadium

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro looks at the scoreboard before the MLB game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, on April 17. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire)

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The Royals are trying to bounce back into the postseason after missing it last year, but in all likelihood, they will be off to an unideal 7-14 start by the day's end.

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