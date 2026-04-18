Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected before team throws a single pitch vs Yankees

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It was a short day at the office for Matt Quatraro on Saturday.

The Kansas City Royals manager got ejected in the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees before his team even threw a pitch.

Kansas City wasted a leadoff double in the top half of the first, perhaps angering Quatraro. But in between innings, he had some words with a pair of umpires.

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The speculation is that Quatraro was arguing that a balk should have been called on Yankees starter Will Warren for throwing to second base without coming to a stop.

For what it's worth, nobody was even thrown out on Warren's throw over. So the argument and ejection was all for naught.

And this all happened before Royals starter Noah Cameron even threw a pitch.

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Thankfully for Quatraro, he did not have to watch his team in person on Saturday, as they were down 10-0 in the sixth inning.

The ejection came on the heels of a tough loss for Kansas City on Friday, as they allowed a two-run home run to Ryan McMahon in the bottom of the eighth inning to lose, 4-2.

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The Royals are trying to bounce back into the postseason after missing it last year, but in all likelihood, they will be off to an unideal 7-14 start by the day's end.

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