NHL star reveals he had a brutal bacterial lung infection during season: 'I thought I was dying'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rangers star center Vincent Trocheck had a harrowing health scare early in the season.

Trocheck, 32, revealed to reporters that his 14-game absence at the start of the season was due to a bacterial infection in his lungs.

"I had some viral bacteria get into my lung and wasn’t sure what it was. This happened, I think, before the first game of the year. I thought I was just having back spasms, and then I played the first game," Trocheck said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Got a little bit worse. Played in Buffalo. I got a cross-check right in that area, and whatever fluid was in there, it’s like bubbles, and I guess the bubble burst and it spread. So, then it just got a lot worse. I had a lot of fluid around my lung, so I had to have surgery to get the fluid removed."

The two-time All-Star said he had chest tubes inserted and was in the hospital for about a week. He called it weird and wouldn’t call it an injury.

"It was very scary. I thought I was dying," Trocheck said.

SWITZERLAND FIRES HOCKEY COACH WHO ADMITTED TO FAKING VACCINATION STATUS FOR 2022 BEIJING OLYMPICS

Trocheck, who starred on the penalty kill for Team USA during the Olympics and its gold medal run, said no one knows how the fluid emerged.

The Pittsburgh native played in 67 games this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 37 assists, good for 53 points. Trocheck found himself in the middle of trade talks around the deadline but ultimately was not moved.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While Trocheck wasn’t traded at the deadline, he still could be this offseason as the Rangers look to retool after finishing last in the Eastern Conference.

Trocheck just completed his fourth season with the Rangers and has three more seasons left on a seven-year, $39.375 million contract.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.