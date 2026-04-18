WNBA star Sophie Cunningham got baptized after rejoining Caitlin Clark on Fever

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Indiana Fever fan favorite Sophie Cunningham appeared to celebrate her new contract that will keep her teammates with Caitlin Clark by getting baptized a second time.

After signing a one-year, $665,000 contract Sunday, Cunningham posted a video on TikTok Tuesday of her adult baptism Tuesday.

"I got baptized when I was little but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus," she wrote.

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The trio of Clark, Cunningham and teammate Lexie Hull proved to be an efficient and gravitating force in popularity when they were all on the court at the same time last year. Along the way, they earned a mysterious nickname on social media, which they later adopted for themselves — "Tres Leches," which translates from Spanish to "three milks" and refers to a popular Latin American sponge cake.

"We saw it on Twitter at some point, and people ran with it," Hull previously told Fox News Digital of the nickname. "It was funny."

CAITLIN CLARK'S NEWEST FEVER TEAMMATE HAS DRAMATIC HISTORY WITH SUPERSTAR

Cunningham gained fame and favor among Fever fans when she started an on-court altercation with opposing players to defend Clark last year.

During a game between the Fever and the Connecticut June 17, physicality boiled into a brawl. After Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye and fellow Sun player Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the ground, Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon, initiating an on-court fight that resulted in three ejections.

Now, Cunningham is entering her second year in Indiana with the team expected to contend for a WNBA championship.

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Cunningham is among a growing number of women's basketball stars to outwardly embrace Christianity and baptism.

Recent No. 1 WNBA draft pick Azzi Fudd and fellow UConn star KK Arnold reportedly got baptized after their game in the women's Final Four earlier this month, according to People.com.