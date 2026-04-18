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Caitlin Clark

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham got baptized after rejoining Caitlin Clark on Fever

The fan favorite and 'Tres Leches' member posted a TikTok of the ceremony after signing a $665K deal with Indiana

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull opens up on dealing with hostile attention amid team's rise in popularity Video

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull opens up on dealing with hostile attention amid team's rise in popularity

Indiana Fever shooting guard Lexie Hull spoke to Fox News Digital about the challenges of the team's surge in attention since 2024. (Jackson Thompson/Fox News Digital)

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Indiana Fever fan favorite Sophie Cunningham appeared to celebrate her new contract that will keep her teammates with Caitlin Clark by getting baptized a second time.

After signing a one-year, $665,000 contract Sunday, Cunningham posted a video on TikTok Tuesday of her adult baptism Tuesday.

"I got baptized when I was little but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus," she wrote.

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Sophie Cunningham wearing number 8 jersey reacting during a WNBA game at PHX Arena

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts during a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The trio of Clark, Cunningham and teammate Lexie Hull proved to be an efficient and gravitating force in popularity when they were all on the court at the same time last year. Along the way, they earned a mysterious nickname on social media, which they later adopted for themselves — "Tres Leches," which translates from Spanish to "three milks" and refers to a popular Latin American sponge cake.

"We saw it on Twitter at some point, and people ran with it," Hull previously told Fox News Digital of the nickname. "It was funny."

CAITLIN CLARK'S NEWEST FEVER TEAMMATE HAS DRAMATIC HISTORY WITH SUPERSTAR

Sophie Cunningham walking into Crypto.com Arena before a basketball game.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham arrives before a game against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena Aug. 5, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Cunningham gained fame and favor among Fever fans when she started an on-court altercation with opposing players to defend Clark last year.

During a game between the Fever and the Connecticut June 17, physicality boiled into a brawl. After Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye and fellow Sun player Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the ground, Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon, initiating an on-court fight that resulted in three ejections.

Now, Cunningham is entering her second year in Indiana with the team expected to contend for a WNBA championship.

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Injured Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark sitting on bench during WNBA game

Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, left, and guard Caitlin Clark eact from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center in Chicago June 7, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

Cunningham is among a growing number of women's basketball stars to outwardly embrace Christianity and baptism.

Recent No. 1 WNBA draft pick Azzi Fudd and fellow UConn star KK Arnold reportedly got baptized after their game in the women's Final Four earlier this month, according to People.com.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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