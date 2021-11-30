Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson following Washington loss: 'He's got to do better'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gushed over Russell Wilson earlier this season saying without the veteran quarterback, he "probably wouldn't have been here a long time" but he’s appeared to change his tune following Monday’s 17-15 loss against the Washington Football team .

Carroll was asked by reporters after Seattle’s third straight loss if Wilson looked like his former self on the field. His answer was blunt.

"Well, the results aren't showing that," he said, via NFL.com . "The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up. He's got to do better, we all got to do better."

"Film doesn't lie. We're missing some stuff. I don't see indications of that in practice," he continued. "I don't know what to make of it other than the fact that we gotta keep battling, keep trying to figure it out. I thought we had some guys open tonight, with some chances, and unfortunately, we didn't hook it up."

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes, but he missed several throws and lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

"Today, I missed a couple," Wilson said after the game. "There's one that I threw really high, because I was getting knocked back, I threw high. I think earlier on, just adjust my eyes a little bit. It wasn't like I didn't feel confident with it."

"I know that sometimes you shoot it and it doesn't go in. I'm gonna keep shooting."