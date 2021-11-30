Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson following Washington loss: 'He's got to do better'

Wilson lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gushed over Russell Wilson earlier this season saying without the veteran quarterback, he "probably wouldn't have been here a long time" but he’s appeared to change his tune following Monday’s 17-15 loss against the Washington Football team

Carroll was asked by reporters after Seattle’s third straight loss if Wilson looked like his former self on the field. His answer was blunt. 

SEAHAWKS’ PETE CARROLL SAYS WITHOUT RUSSELL WILSON, HE ‘PROBABLY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN HERE A LONG TIME’ 

"Well, the results aren't showing that," he said, via NFL.com. "The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up. He's got to do better, we all got to do better." 

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks lies on the field after being sacked in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.  ((Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images))

"Film doesn't lie. We're missing some stuff. I don't see indications of that in practice," he continued. "I don't know what to make of it other than the fact that we gotta keep battling, keep trying to figure it out. I thought we had some guys open tonight, with some chances, and unfortunately, we didn't hook it up."

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes, but he missed several throws and lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Shaka Toney #58 of the Washington Football Team tackles Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.  ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images))

"Today, I missed a couple," Wilson said after the game. "There's one that I threw really high, because I was getting knocked back, I threw high. I think earlier on, just adjust my eyes a little bit. It wasn't like I didn't feel confident with it."

"I know that sometimes you shoot it and it doesn't go in. I'm gonna keep shooting."

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrating his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate guard Ereck Flowers (79) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Seahawks' hopes of making the playoffs look grim since the return of Wilson. He suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he needed surgery to repair the issue.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com