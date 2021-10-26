Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Pete Carroll says without Russell Wilson, he 'probably wouldn't have been here a long time'

Wilson sustained two injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand during a Week 5 matchup against the Rams

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Seattle Seahawks are feeling the pressure without veteran quarterback Russell Wilson

Amid a three-game skid, head coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters about Wilson’s injury that kept him sidelined during Monday night’s loss against the New Orleans Saints

"Let's say it this way: I've been here a long time, and if we didn't have Russell, I probably wouldn't have been here a long time," Caroll said after the game when asked about Wilson’s absence. 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on alongside Russell Wilson #3 before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on alongside Russell Wilson #3 before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

"Because of all, think of all the magic that he's created in the years. He's got numbers and stats and fourth-quarter thises and thats, and all that stuff. One of the winningest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL." 

Wilson sustained two injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand during a Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a pass attempt. 

He had a successful surgery the following day and was expected to miss at least four weeks, according to reports at the time. 

"It'll be really fun when he comes back and plays football again for us this year," Carroll continued.  "We owe a tremendous amount. You can see how hard it is. All of these games, the Rams game … the Steelers and this one, Russell's a factor." 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks participates in warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks participates in warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Carroll continued: "He's a fantastic, positive factor and always has been, and those were exactly his time. That's his time. That's when he shines. So, we miss him. In the meantime, we're going to keep fighting and clawing and doing everything we can."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks passes while pressured by Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks passes while pressured by Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Geno Smith has taken over in Wilson’s absence. He went 12 of 22 for 167 yards — half coming on a touchdown toss to DK Metcalf — and was sacked five times.

