Seahawks’ Jamal Adams taunts Rams after playoff loss with cigar reference

The infamous Jamal Adams postgame cigar celebration lives on.

The three-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter on Saturday shortly after the Los Angeles Rams fell 32-18 to the Green Bay Packer to taunt his division rival, which previously eliminated the Seattle Seahawks in last week’s wild-card game.

"See y’all in Cabo!" he said in the tweet. "Make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too!"

Adams was referencing the controversial postgame press conference he gave in Week 16 where he celebrated his first divisional title by smoking a cigar after defeating Rams, 20-9.

"I'm going to enjoy my cigar … I hope you all have a wonderful day because, you know, we're champions," he said at the time.

The Rams would get revenge in the wild-card game, eliminating the Seahawks in a 30-20 victory.

"We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "And two weeks ago, you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division – and we were able to come up here and beat them. It feels good."

Unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool – who is still reeling from their loss against the Cleveland Browns – Adams' tweet was in good fun, as several other Seahawks players made light of the Rams’ loss.

The Packers easily defeated Los Angeles and move on to face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game.