Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks held to three points in first half after warming up shirtless in sub-zero wind chill

The wind chill in Kansas City was down to 10 below

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The pregame wind chill at Arrowhead Stadium was -10 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn’t phase the Seattle Seahawks.

Just about everybody in Kansas City (and across the country) is bundled up in tons of layers, but the Seahawks are trying to go for the fewest layers possible.

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal of the Seattle Seahawks poses for a picture with Seahawks wide receivers during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal of the Seattle Seahawks poses for a picture with Seahawks wide receivers during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Despite the insane risk of frostbite, several Seahawks were spotted warming up shirtless.

It should be noted that players sometimes add a layer of Vaseline or other similar substances to stay warm if they choose to not wear sleeves.

But it feels like negative 10, so one coat of Vaseline is certainly a choice.

Perhaps it was to strike fear into the Chiefs that they weren’t afraid of the conditions and that nothing would stand in their way. But the intimidation tactic didn't work early on.

Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to both Jerick McKinnon and Kadarius Toney in the first half, and the Chiefs led 17-3 going into the locker room at halftime.

Dareke Young, #83 of the Seattle Seahawks, warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dareke Young, #83 of the Seattle Seahawks, warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The 7-7 Seahawks have lost four of their last five games and are now on the outside looking into the final playoff spot.