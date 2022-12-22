NFL Week 16 will span Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with several teams hoping for nice gifts

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are usually reserved for college football bowl games, NBA matchups and a lot of other festivities. However, this year, the NFL is lurking and about to take over the holidays.

All teams are in action on Saturday and Sunday with Week 16 getting started between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets and ending Monday night with the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. And with games on the weekend holidays, there are going to be plenty of playoff scenarios to keep an eye on.

There are 11 games on Christmas Eve and three games on Christmas Day. Three AFC teams could clinch a playoff spot this week and one NFC team could clinch a spot. Two teams in total could wrap up division titles this week.

Here are the clinching scenarios.

Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

The Ravens are taking on the Atlanta Falcons at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on FOX. Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

Ravens win + Dolphins loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie OR

Ravens win + Dolphins loss or tie + Jets loss or tie OR

Ravens win + Patriots loss or tie + Jets loss or tie OR

Ravens tie + Patriots loss + Jets loss OR

Ravens tie + Patriots loss + Dolphins loss + Chargers win OR

Ravens tie + Patriots loss + Dolphins loss + Jets tie OR

Ravens tie + Patriots loss Jets tie + Chargers win OR

Ravens tie + Patriots tie Jets loss + Dolphins loss OR

Ravens tie + Patriots tie Jets tie + Dolphins loss + Chargers win OR

Patriots loss + Jets loss + Browns loss or tie + Raiders loss or tie + Titans loss or tie + Chargers win

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Buffalo is already in the playoffs, and now turns its attention to the AFC East title. The Bills have won two consecutive division titles. They play the Bears on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Here’s how the Bills can clinch the division.

Bills win or tie OR

Dolphins loss or tie

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

The Bengals have an interesting matchup with the Patriots on the road. Cincinnati has not won in New England since 1986. But things have been much different this season. Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

Bengals win or tie OR

Jets loss or tie

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. Justin Herbert became the first player to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He is hungry to get to the postseason. Los Angeles plays the Colts on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s how they can get into the playoffs

Chargers win + Raiders loss or tie + Patriots loss + Patriots loss OR

Chargers win + Raiders loss or tie + Patriots loss + Jets tie + Dolphins loss OR

Chargers win + Raiders loss or tie + Patriots tie + Jets loss + Dolphins loss

New York Giants (8-5-1)

For the first time since 2016, the Giants actually have playoff-clinching scenarios on Saturday. New York will have to get through the Vikings first, though. The two teams meet Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Giants win + Commanders loss + Lions loss OR

Giants win + Commanders loss + Seahawks loss OR

Giants win + Lions loss + Seahawks loss

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The Eagles have a playoff spot already clinched up, but the NFC East could be decided with a victory over the Cowboys over the weekend. It will be tough with Gardner Minshew set to start for Jalen Hurts. That matchup is set for Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Philly could get the division title and homefield along with a first-round bye.