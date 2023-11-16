Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Scottish ultra-marathon runner banned for 12 months after hitching a ride in a car during foot race: reports

Ultra-marathon runner accepts actions, adding she inappropriately received a medal and trophy

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An ultra-marathon runner from Scotland has been banned from racing for a year by UK Athletics, after she hitched a ride in a car for a portion of a race back in April, according to reports.

Joasia Zakrzewski was disqualified from a 50-mile race April 7, in which she placed third, after officials discovered, after handing her a third-place trophy, that she had traveled 2.5 miles by car, the BBC reported.

Zakrzewski was competing in the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 50-mile race, and data showed she traveled a mile of the race in just 1:40.

SCOTTISH ULTRA-MARATHON RUNNER DISQUALIFIED FOR USING CAR IN THIRD PLACE FINISH, BLAMES ‘MISCOMMUNICATION’

Joasia Zakrzewski competes in the The Arctic Triple

Ultra-marathoner Joasia Zakrzewski (Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images/File)

She told the BBC at the time that the entire situation was a "miscommunication," explaining that she was feeling pain in her leg when she accepted a ride from a friend.

She also said she intended to tell race officials at the next checkpoint that she was withdrawing from the race, but when she reached them, she decided to "carry on in a non-competitive way."

After crossing the finish line, she accepted the third-place medal instead of handing it back.

"I hold my hands up, I should have handed them back and not had pictures done, but I was feeling unwell and spaced out and not thinking clearly," she said at the time.

AROUND 11K MEXICO CITY MARATHON RUNNER DISQUALIFIED: REPORT

Joasia Zakrzewski competes in the The Arctic Triple

Joasia Zakrzewski of Scotland learned her punishment this week after she allegedly rode in a car during a portion of a foot race. (Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images/File)

Ultimately, a new third place winner was named.

Zakrzewski, a general practitioner from Dumfries, Scotland who now lives near Sydney, Australia, was punished by UK Athletics after admitting to what she did.

Zakrzewski turned to social media and posted about the race, but later admitted she competed part of the race on a "non-competitive basis," a written decision by the Independent Disciplinary Panel of UK Athletics in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As stated, I accept my actions on the day that I did travel in a car and then later completed the run, crossing the finish line and inappropriately receiving a medal and trophy, which I did not return immediately as I should have done," Zakrzewski said in a statement documented in the decision.

Ultra-marathons consist of foot races longer than traditional marathons of 26.2 miles, ranging anywhere between 30 miles and 3,000 miles over various surfaces.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.