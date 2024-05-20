Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler's arraignment date for arrest at PGA Championship delayed

Scheffler's lawyer has a conflict in schedule, forcing the delay

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment following his arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship has been pushed from Tuesday to June 3. 

Steve Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, told ESPN that his client will be pleading not guilty to the multiple charges that stemmed from what the golfer called a "big misunderstanding" while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club prior to his round. 

A conflict in Romines’ schedule is the reason behind the delay, though Scheffler was never attending the arraignment in Louisville to begin with. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scottie Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Clare Grant-USA Today Sports)

It was quite the chaotic week at the season’s second major, as Scheffler was arrested outside Valhalla early Friday morning for not following police orders. A 69-year-old man, John Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene of police activity after being struck by a shuttle bus. Mills was working as a vendor at Valhalla for the tournament.

Scheffler was trying to get into the golf course when the incident occurred, and Detective Bryan Gillis allegedly tried to stop him from proceeding. The officer says Scheffler accelerated his SUV, and he attached himself to it, which led to him being dragged and causing injuries. 

KENTUCKY INMATE REVEALS WHAT SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER THOUGHT OF SHOCKING ARREST

Scheffler was immediately asked to exit his vehicle and put in handcuffs. He was then taken to the police station and booked. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler ended up making it back in time for his second round. He finished tied-eighth at 13-under, as Xander Schauffele’s birdie on the 18th hole Sunday gave him his first career major victory. 

Scottie Scheffler bites his lip

Scottie Scheffler walks off the first green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024. (Adam Cairns-USA Today Sports)

Speaking after his tournament was finished, Scheffler said he was "fairly tired," though he was "proud of how he fought" during the week. He previously said it was an obvious first for him that he was stretching in jail, going through his normal routine ahead of the second round. 

Now, the arraignment may not come based on a report from No Laying Up, which stated Sunday that a source "familiar with" the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office’s thinking said they were planning to drop charges "as of now." That could always change, but it may come to fruition. 

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman also told ESPN that Gillis failed to activate his bodycam video during the incident involving Scheffler. 

Scottie Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship on May 19, 2024. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler is scheduled to participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial Golf Club in Harrisburg, Penn. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.