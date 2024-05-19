Kentucky inmate reveals what Scottie Scheffler thought of shocking arrest

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Scottie Scheffler expressed his disbelief that he was arrested as he was being booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections on Friday morning, according to an inmate.

The inmate revealed to TMZ Sports what the World No. 1 golfer thought about being cuffed and booked ahead of his second-round start at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

"He kept saying it was bulls--t that he was there," the inmate told the outlet.

Another witness told TMZ Sports that officers even took a peek at Scheffler while he was being placed into the system with others wondering how long he would be held. Scheffler was booked at around 8:40 a.m. ET and made it back to the course ahead of his 10:08 a.m. tee time.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed. The officer attached himself to Scheffler’s vehicle and was dragged. According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident.

Scheffler's arraignment is set for Tuesday, but the No Laying Up" podcast reported that the charges against him may be dropped.

Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg said Saturday there was no bodycam footage of the incident between Scheffler and Gillis.

"The officer did not have bodycam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said Saturday, per the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We will release footage that we have ... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

Greenberg did say there was a "fixed camera" across the street from where the incident took place. He was unsure if Gillis was wearing a body camera. He didn’t say whether Scheffler’s charges would be reduced.

Scheffler called the incident a "big misunderstanding" on Friday.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."