Scottie Scheffler mysteriously withdraws from PGA event just 2 weeks before Masters

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Scottie Scheffler has proven he's human over the last couple of weeks, but perhaps there may be a reason for it.

With a couple of tune-ups in Scheffler's home state of Texas before heading to Augusta National in April, one of those is no longer on his schedule.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Scheffler withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open and was replaced by Matt Kuchar.

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The reason was not given, but reading between the lines, Scheffler may be dealing with something — or perhaps he may just need a break before going for his third green jacket.

Scheffler finished T-22 at The Players earlier this month after finishing T-24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He began the 2026 season with a victory at The American Express and followed up with typical results of T-3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T-4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then finished T-12 at the Genesis Invitational.

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For context, before this recent slump, Scheffler finished inside the top 10 in each of his previous 19 tournaments, and the last time he finished outside the top 20 in back-to-back events was back in July and August 2023.

At the very least, there is cause for concern for Scheffler to miss a tournament he's had plenty of success with — he's finished T-2 in three of the last four Children's Opens.

Scheffler won the Masters for the first time in 2022, officially putting himself on the map. Two years later, he took the green jacket back from Jon Rahm, proving himself as the game's best after being named the PGA Tour Player of the Year in each of the two years prior.

Scheffler's last chance for a Masters warm-up will be next week at the Valero Texas Open.

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Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational but returned for The Players the following week.

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