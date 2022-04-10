Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler holds on for his first green jacket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler held off Cameron Smith and didn’t flinch during Rory McIlroy’s incredible fourth round to win the Masters tournament on Sunday and his first green jacket.

Scheffler and Smith were among the leaders going into the final round before the New Jersey native pulled away from Smith in the final stages of the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hideki Matsuyama would place the green jacket on Scheffler in the ceremony after the round.

"I was fortunate to put myself in a position where I was in control of the tournament today so I didn't have to worry about what anybody else was doing out there. If I took care of stuff and play good solid golf, I felt like I would get the job done. That was the goal going into today, just keep my head down," Scheffler told CBS' Jim Nantz.

With Tiger Woods’ return on the minds of every sports fan going into the event, Scheffler was able to shoot a 69 in the first round, a 67 in the second round and a 71 in the third and fourth rounds.

The Masters win was his first major championship and comes after he took the No. 1 ranking from Jon Rahm in the days leading up to the event. Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay at the WM Phoenix Open in February and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month.

LIVE UPDATES: MASTERS 2022

He finished last year’s Masters tied for 18th and tied for 19th in 2020. His best finish at any major was tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Scheffler had some incredible shots early in the round and continually put himself into a good position to birdie or at least make par. He had four birdies, saved par 12 times, had one bogey and one double bogey – on the 18th hole as the world waited for him to wrap up the tournament.

Scheffler didn’t get rattled even as McIlroy started to gain some steam.

McIlroy finished in second place at the Masters. He finished with a 7-under par and had shot a 64 in the final round. He hit an incredible shot from the bunker for a birdie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith was just as on fire as Scheffler through the tournament until this round hit. He triple-bogeyed the 12th hole and it sunk him from there. He couldn’t catch up to Scheffler on the last six holes.