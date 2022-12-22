'Salt Bae' banned from US Open Cup final amid World Cup fiasco; FIFA launches an investigation

Famed celebrity chef Salt Bae made headlines over the weekend for his shocking behavior at the World Cup final, where he was pictured grabbing at the gold trophy as players and their families celebrated the win.

The resulting punishment? Well, nothing from FIFA yet. But the U.S. Open Cup has vowed that the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, won't get the chance to do the same with the U.S. national championship.

The organization posted on Twitter Tuesday announcing that Salt Bae has been banned from the final of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, which just completed the final qualifying round Sunday.

LIONEL MESSI’S WORLD CUP SOCIAL MEDIA POST BREAKS RECORD FOR MOST LIKES

"Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final," the tweet stated.

The ban follows the viral scene that followed "Salt Bae" making a surprising appearance on the pitch following Argentina’s World Cup victory over France Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was seen getting close to several players, including Lionel Messi, and both holding and kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy.

After several days of silence, FIFA announced Thursday that it would be launching an investigation into how and why the chef gained access to the field, SKY Sports reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," the statement said.

FIFA told the outlet his appearance and actions on the field were unauthorized and violated its rule that only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy.