The World Cup
'Salt Bae' banned from US Open Cup final amid World Cup fiasco; FIFA launches an investigation

FIFA rules prohibit anyone but World Cup winners and heads of state from touching the trophy

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Famed celebrity chef Salt Bae made headlines over the weekend for his shocking behavior at the World Cup final, where he was pictured grabbing at the gold trophy as players and their families celebrated the win. 

The resulting punishment? Well, nothing from FIFA yet. But the U.S. Open Cup has vowed that the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, won't get the chance to do the same with the U.S. national championship. 

Salt Bae looks on from the tribune during a Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Sept. 18, 2022, in Milan, Italy. 

Salt Bae looks on from the tribune during a Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Sept. 18, 2022, in Milan, Italy.  (Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The organization posted on Twitter Tuesday announcing that Salt Bae has been banned from the final of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, which just completed the final qualifying round Sunday. 

"Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final," the tweet stated. 

The ban follows the viral scene that followed "Salt Bae" making a surprising appearance on the pitch following Argentina’s World Cup victory over France Sunday. 

Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 winner's trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 

Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 winner's trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.  (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

He was seen getting close to several players, including Lionel Messi, and both holding and kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy. 

After several days of silence, FIFA announced Thursday that it would be launching an investigation into how and why the chef gained access to the field, SKY Sports reported. 

Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the World Cup trophy. 

Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the World Cup trophy.  (Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," the statement said. 

FIFA told the outlet his appearance and actions on the field were unauthorized and violated its rule that only the World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.