Saints legend Mark Ingram preaches responsible gambling, respect for players ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The "Big Game" is only a day away, and while there will only be one winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, many others across the country are hoping they win something, too: their sports bets.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is estimating that Americans will bet $1.39 billion legally on Super Bowl LIX across those states that provide operating sportsbooks, which is a record.

The continued expansion of legal sports betting markets – North Carolina and Vermont were added among legalized states, and Missouri just voted to approve it to bring the count to 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia – will be highlighted in Super Bowl LIX.

The increased enthusiasm is why former NFL running back Mark Ingram, who was back in New Orleans, the place he called home with the Saints for 10 seasons, teamed up with the AGA to implore sports bettors to game responsibly this Super Bowl.

"You gotta have a gameplan," he told Fox News Digital on Radio Row in New Orleans. "First and foremost, have a budget, and stick to it. Be responsible, bet legally and don’t be harassing players – sending Venmos, sending CashApps when they don’t hit your prop bets. Enjoy it, respect it. It’s supposed to be entertainment."

Athletes from all sports have talked about sports bettors sending them messages, containing vulgar verbiage and threats to pay them after their performances didn't work out in favor of their bet slip.

But Ingram is sick of seeing it.

"It’s crazy, man," he said. "The players didn’t set the over/under for themselves, Vegas did. So, be mad at Vegas. The players are out there trying to do everything they can to help their team win a game."

Joe Maloney, Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications at the AGA, discussed the five pillars that all sports bettors, experienced or not, should follow heading into the Super Bowl and beyond.

"First, bet legally," Maloney began. "It’s important that you’re doing it in a legal operator with a legal sportsbook. Two, keep it fun. This is a social activity, do it with others. Just keep it fun. Three, stick to a budget. Understand what amount you want to spend on this type of activity. It’s no different than any other type of entertainment activity. Have a budget for it and stick to it.

"The other piece, which is also very important: Know the odds. Understand the terminology, and understand the difference between a sure bet and a longshot bet. A longshot bet, if you hit it, you’ll make more money. A sure bet, like Jalen Hurts scoring a touchdown in the game on Sunday, that’s probably more of a sure bet.

"Finally, keep your cool. Losing your bet is not an invitation to harass an athlete, harass an official, harass a coach. Just keep it to yourself if you win or lose."

For moneyline bets, or simply choosing who will win the game, the Chiefs are slight favorites to beat the Eagles, but that could always move, depending on how much money comes in ahead of kickoff at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night.

