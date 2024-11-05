Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Khalen Saunders, brother of Swift backup dancer, defends Jason Kelce after phone smashing incident

'I’ve dealt with this problem for years & years,' Saunders empathized

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Jason Kelce’s interaction with a Penn State fan over the weekend seemingly struck a chord with New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders. 

Saunders, whose brother is a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour," defended Kelce on social media Tuesday after the former NFL center was seen smashing the phone of a fan who used a homophobic slur to attack Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

Khalen Saunders intercepts a pass

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, #50, intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9, during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

"My brother! I’ve dealt with this problem for years & years. You do NOT need to apologize for defending your brother in any circumstance," Saunders wrote. 

"You are genuinely one of the greatest men in this world. And that lame mf didn’t need a phone anymore anyway. & Happy bday Champ." 

Jason Kelce broke his silence on ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown" after he was seen on several videos smashing the phone of a fan who shouted at him "how does it feel that your brother is a f----- dating Taylor Swift." 

In one video, Kelce appears to be walking away with the phone. In another, when the man demands the phone back, Kelce appears to respond "Who’s the f----- now?"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2024 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

Kelce apologized for his actions on Monday.

"Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it, and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse, and it’s the right way to go about things. That moment I fell down to a moment I shouldn’t have." 

"So, I think the bottom line is I try to live my life by the golden rule — it’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that."

Jason Kelce stares

Former NFL player Jason Kelce prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Penn State University police are currently investigating the incident. The report listed the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

