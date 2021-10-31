Saints' Jameis Winston leaves game after knee buckles on tackle

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday when he suffered an apparent knee injury early in the second quarter.

Winston was scrambling and was taken down by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who grabbed Winston by the collar. Winston’s left knee appeared to buckle in an unusual way.

He was helped off the field and later taken into the locker room on a cart. He was 6-for-10 passing for 56 yards and 40 rushing yards before the injury.

Trevor Siemian was thrust into the game in place of Winston because Taysom Hill is still out with an injury.

Winston was looking forward to playing against his former team.

"I’m trying to go out there and beat everybody that we play no matter who it is," he said before Sunday’s game, via WWL Radio. "I think that’s the most important thing … that I’ve learned in this league. It’s about winning games. And any way that I can do that — win games — I’m up for that."

​​"I’ve always been an emotional football player. I think that’s something that I’m trying to work on, being present instead of being stuck in my feelings," Winston continued. "As a quarterback, we have to be present at all times and aware of everything that’s going on. Sometimes too much emotion can lead us to places that we don’t want to go. I come from a level of gratitude and optimism."

Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.