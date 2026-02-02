Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning, Bruins goalies fight during Stadium Series matchup

Lightning came back to win 6-5

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins started the month of February with a goalie fight during their Stadium Series matchup at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the second period, with the Lightning down three goals, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman challenged Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy as both teams were breaking out into a scrum anyway. Both players threw down their gloves and their helmets and the bell rang.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andrei Vasilevskiy fights Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) lands a punch on during a goalie fight int he second period during the Winter Classic Stadium Series game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vasilevskiy got ahold of Swayman and threw a couple of shots with his left. Swayman went down to one knee and the referees broke up the skirmish.

The Lightning credited the goalie fight with helping them get back into the game as they came back to win 6-5 despite being down 5-2 when the fight occurred.

"He was throwing lefts. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I didn't want to be the other guy," Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov told reporters, via ESPN. "I was so happy. I was so fired up. I think the bench felt it. Everyone in the building felt it. Ever since that fight, the game was turned. Vasy had to do it, I guess. He had to wake us up."

NHL GOALTENDERS GET INTO RARE FIGHT DURING SHARKS' WIN OVER PANTHERS

Andrei Vasilevskiy hugs David Pastrnak

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) hugs Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak after the Lightning defeated the Bruins during a shootout in a Stadium Series NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kucherov added, "I knew he was going to beat the wheels off of Swayman right away. We call him 'White Tyson' now."

Brandon Hagel echoed Kucherov’s words, saying the fight was a "big turning point in the game."

It was the first goalie fight in outdoor game history, which occurred in front of an announced crowd of 64,617 at Raymond James Stadium. Kucherov tied the game in the third period.

The Lightning won the game in a penalty shootout thanks to goals from Kucherov, Gage Goncalves and Jake Guentzel.

Brandon Hagel shakes hands with his teammates

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of a Stadium Series NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay’s win was the largest comeback victory in franchise history and the largest in an NHL outdoor game. The Lightning moved to 35-14-4 and the Bruins fell to 32-20-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue