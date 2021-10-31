Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan's hand bleeds profusely during Falcons-Panthers game

Matt Ryan completed 10-of-13 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown in the first half

Daniel Canova
The had of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was covered with blood after he was stepped on by Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Morgan Fox during their NFC South matchup on Sunday.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons takes the field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons takes the field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. ( Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

With under four minutes to go in the second quarter, Ryan was knocked to the ground by Fox before suffering the hand injury.

Matt Ryan warms up before the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan warms up before the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. ((Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images))

Ryan was able to keep playing, but on the very next play, he threw an interception to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, which put an end to their offensive drive.

The Falcons held a 10-9 lead at the half.

Matt Ryan before the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan before the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. ((Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images))

Ryan completed 10-of-13 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown. The former NFL MVP connected with do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson for a 15-yard score to cap an 8-play, 61-yard drive with 13:58 to go in the first half.

