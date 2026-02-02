Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champ Scott Laidlaw dead at 72

Laidlaw was a part of the Cowboys' 'Dirty Dozen'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Scott Laidlaw, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, has died, his family said. He was 72.

Laidlaw’s family told WFAA-TV that the former player had passed away. The details around his death were not made known.

Scott Laidlaw takes on the Falcons

Dallas Cowboys full back Scott Laidlaw (35) in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on Nov. 21, 1976. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Laidlaw was a standout college football player at Stanford before he decided to turn pro. The Cowboys selected him in the 14th round of the 1975 NFL Draft with the No. 356 pick. He was a member of the "Dirty Dozen" rookie class for the Cowboys, which included Hall of Famer Randy White, Pat Donovan and Bob Bruenig.

He played five seasons with Dallas from 1975 to 1979, and appeared in the playoffs with Dallas in three of those five years. In the 1977 season, Dallas made it to Super Bowl XII and defeated the Denver Broncos 27-10.

Scott Laidlaw takes on the Giants

Scott Laidlaw #35 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in 1976. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Cowboys made the Super Bowl again the following season, but fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31. Laidlaw had two rushing touchdowns in the postseason, scoring against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship and against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round.

Laidlaw joined the New York Giants in 1980, playing seven games for the team before he called it a career.

The Cowboys honored Laidlaw and the rest of the "Dirty Dozen" in December.

Scott Laidlaw gets into the end zone

Dallas Cowboys running back Scott Laidlaw (35) carries the ball during the 1978 NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Atlanta Falcons at Texas Stadium on Dec. 30, 1978.  (Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports)

"It’s fun," he told WFAA-TV. "It’s interesting to see what everyone’s been doing – how they’re reacting to everything. It’s good. Since we’ve been playing we haven’t been together like this before so it’s very exciting."

