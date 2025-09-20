Ryder Cup to make long-awaited NYC metro return as Europe eyes rare back-to-back triumph on American soil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time since 1935 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, the Ryder Cup will be played in the New York City metro area, as Team USA and Team Europe will spend the weekend at the famed Bethpage Black on Long Island.

It was announced that this year's Ryder Cup would take place at Bethpage Black, famously recommended "only for highly skilled golfers," on Sept. 17, 2013. Originally, this was supposed to be the 2024 Ryder Cup, but the pandemic postponed the 2020 Ryder Cup, pushing back each of the following events.

This was actually the second time the Ryder Cup had been delayed, the first being in 2001 due to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Thus, the Ryder Cup, which originally was planned to take place in odd-numbered years, has reverted to its old ways.

Now, after nearly 12 years since the announcement, golfers will finally tee off shortly after 7 a.m. ET on Friday. NBC, USA and Peacock will be streaming the events.

The Ryder Cup began in 1927, originally as a competition between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland. But the Americans dominated, and Jack Nicklaus was part of expanding the overseas team to include all of Europe beginning in 1979, changing the tournament forever.

The change brought in legends like Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer and Sandy Lyle, and Europe became a legitimate force. Since the expansion, there have been 22 Ryder Cups, and Europe has a 12-9-1 record in that span — and that includes USA winning the first three Ryder Cups since the European expansion.

The biennial match-play tournament is a three-day event with five different sessions. Friday and Saturday see four fourball matches and four alternate-shot matches, split between the morning and afternoon. On Sunday, all 24 players go one-on-one in singles matches.

A total of 28 points are up for grabs, so a team needs 14.5 points in order to win the Ryder Cup. However, since Team Europe won the last event, a tie would result in them retaining the trophy until 2027.

Team USA, captained by Keegan Bradley, consists of Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns. Bradley had the opportunity to select himself, but ultimately chose not to.

Luke Donald is bringing back just about his entire winning team from 2023. The only difference is Rasmus Hojgaard taking the place of his twin brother, Nicolai. Hojgaard will join Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.

Team Europe has a chance to break a pair of streaks, as no team has won back-to-back Ryder Cups since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014. That 2012 European team also remains the last to win a Ryder Cup on the road.

