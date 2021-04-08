Expand / Collapse search
Rory Mcllroy hits dad with off-target shot during Masters opening round

Gerry Mcllroy was surprised that the golf ball hit him, but it looked as if he was fine

During the opening round of The Masters, No. 12-ranked golfer Rory Mcllroy hit an off-target shot on the par-4 seventh hole, which struck a spectator in the leg.

The spectator? Gerry McIlroy, Rory’s father.

"That was your dad you hit?" Rory’s caddie said.

"Yeah!" McIlroy responded.

Gerry was surprised that the golf ball hit him, but it looked as if he was fine. Afterward, as Gerry limped away, he made a joke about Rory’s shot.

"I should ask for an autographed glove," Gerry said.

Rory Mcllroy, who is still trying to win at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam, wasn’t at his best on Thursday. He struggled to a 76, finishing four over par.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova