Rory McIlroy watches club head fly off as ball lands next to flag in bizarre shot

McIlroy didn't think the ball was even close to the green after he watched his club head fling off the shaft

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy had quite a first round at the BMW PGA Championship Thursday, and we’re not just talking about the solid 5-under 67 he shot when all was said and done. 

McIlroy is going to need a new 9-iron before heading into the second round Friday. 

The flagship event for the European tour saw McIlroy just two strokes off the lead, which Matthew Baldwin holds after the first round. But things got wacky when the No. 3-ranked golfer took out that 9-iron on the par-5 12th hole. 

Rory McIlroy swings

Rory McIlroy hits his second shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

After a great drive, McIlroy was trying to get it close on the scoring hole when he took his typical powerful swing and watched as the head of his 9-iron went flying along with his ball after making contact with the fairway.

Even more wild about the hit was McIlroy putting the ball inside seven feet, where he eventually converted a birdie on his scorecard.

McIlroy couldn’t use a 9-iron for a few holes until it was repaired by the 16th hole, but he’ll take the birdie any way it comes. 

"It was a bit of a weird feeling," McIlroy said, via ESPN. "Obviously, you're expecting the weight of the club to just pull through, and there was nothing there."

McIlroy finished his round with a bogey, which knocked him out of a share of the lead at the time with Niklas Norgaard before Baldwin had the best round of the day when he teed off in the afternoon. 

Rory McIlroy walks on course

Rory McIlroy after hitting his second shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

But McIlroy likes where his game is right now despite a tough finish at the Irish Open, which the Northern Irishman really wanted to win. He finished as a runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished with three straight birdies to seal the victory. 

McIlroy said he’s using that close loss in his home country this week at Wentworth Club. 

"The nice thing about disappointments is that if you have something in this next weeks. It's nice to keep busy and keep your mind focused on something else," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy swings

Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

McIlroy tees off Friday for his second round with Justin Rose and Ryan Fox at 12:25 p.m. local time.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.