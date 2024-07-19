Rory McIlroy's former agent suggests golf star's 'messy' personal life hampering game

It has been 10 years since Rory McIlroy won a major title, and his failure to nail down a U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst No. 2 last month put him under the golf microscope.

Not to mention, McIlroy’s personal life has been under the microscope this year as well. He and his wife, Erica Stoll, were set to divorce but called it off weeks later.

Andrew Chandler, McIlroy’s former agent, told Talk Sport that his personal life is hindering his success on the course.

"The top, top players obviously play better more often, and then the really top players take their chance. That's all that's happened with Rory. Rory's played fantastically for ten years, he just doesn't take any chances.

"Looking from the outside, and I haven’t seen Rory for a couple of years, but to me it looks like his life is messy," Chandler said. "You know what it’s like as a sportsman, you have to have total focus and keep your mind on what you’re doing."

Chandler also hinted that McIlroy’s decision to take more of a leadership role in the PGA Tour’s fight with LIV Golf may also play a part in his struggles.

"So he just can't get away from it. I think his life is really messy," he added.

McIlroy struggled down the stretch at the U.S. Open, losing his lead to Bryson DeChambeau, who won the tournament.

At the Open Championship, McIlroy missed the cut. It was the first time he did that since 2019.