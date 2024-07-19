Expand / Collapse search
The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy's former agent suggests golf star's 'messy' personal life hampering game

McIlroy missed the cut at the Open Championship

Ryan Gaydos
Published
It has been 10 years since Rory McIlroy won a major title, and his failure to nail down a U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst No. 2 last month put him under the golf microscope.

Not to mention, McIlroy’s personal life has been under the microscope this year as well. He and his wife, Erica Stoll, were set to divorce but called it off weeks later.

Rory McIlroy at the 2011 US Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds the trophy next to Stuart Cage (L) and Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler after his eight-stroke victory during the 111th U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club on June 19, 2011, in Bethesda, Maryland.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Andrew Chandler, McIlroy’s former agent, told Talk Sport that his personal life is hindering his success on the course.

"The top, top players obviously play better more often, and then the really top players take their chance. That's all that's happened with Rory. Rory's played fantastically for ten years, he just doesn't take any chances.

Rory McIlroy frustrated

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks dejected during day two of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Looking from the outside, and I haven’t seen Rory for a couple of years, but to me it looks like his life is messy," Chandler said. "You know what it’s like as a sportsman, you have to have total focus and keep your mind on what you’re doing."

Chandler also hinted that McIlroy’s decision to take more of a leadership role in the PGA Tour’s fight with LIV Golf may also play a part in his struggles.

"So he just can't get away from it. I think his life is really messy," he added.

McIlroy struggled down the stretch at the U.S. Open, losing his lead to Bryson DeChambeau, who won the tournament.

Rory McIlroy grimaces

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy after his round during day two of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

At the Open Championship, McIlroy missed the cut. It was the first time he did that since 2019. 

