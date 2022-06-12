Rory McIlroy takes subtle jab at LIV Golf ahead of RBC Canadian Open final round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McElroy was tied for first with Tony Finau heading into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open Sunday. But before the round teed off, he appeared to take a jab at LIV Golf.

LIV Golf was the source of some controversy over the weekend because of the outrageous sums it paid PGA Tour golfers to lure them away from the North American organization as well as where the money was coming from – the Saudi Investment Fund.

McIlroy talked about what it would mean for him to win the RBC Canadian Open in the middle of one of the biggest controversies in the sport in recent memory.

"With everything that’s gone on in the golf world this week, is there anything in that that would make a win tomorrow feel sweeter or perhaps more significant? Not necessarily. Every win is sweet, and every win’s significant," McIlroy said, via Golf.com.

"I don’t even think personally, for me, like it would be great to win, but I think what a success this tournament is anyway. You look at it out there today. I mean it’s certainly the best atmosphere of any golf tournament going on this week.

"Yeah, the crowd support is incredible, and yeah, I’m pretty sure what’s going to happen over the final 18 holes here is going to be more entertaining than what other golf was played this week anywhere else."

Two-time PGA Tour winner Charl Schwartzel won the first tournament for LIV Golf Saturday.

If McIlroy holds off Finau and Justin Thomas in the final, he would build momentum heading into next week’s U.S. Open.

McIlroy last won the U.S. Open in 2011. The former world No. 1 has finished in the top 10 three consecutive tournaments