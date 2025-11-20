Ronaldo thanks Trump for 'warm welcome' during White House visit, dinner meeting with Saudi crown prince

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to the White House is complete, and he appeared grateful for the opportunity in a recent Instagram post.

The 40-year-old living legend thanked President Donald Trump for bringing him into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," Ronaldo wrote.

The White House and Ronaldo shared a video of the two walking throughout the White House, with the caption "Two GOATS. CR7 x 45/47."

Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, was at the White House dinner for the Saudi crown prince. It was the first time Ronaldo had been in the United States in nearly 10 years. His current two-year contract is reportedly worth around $400 million.

"My son is a big fan of Ronaldo," Trump said during a speech to a group that included Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. "And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now that I’ve introduced you. Thank you for being here, it’s an honor."

Ronaldo has also shared how he feels about Trump , recently saying during an interview with Piers Morgan that Trump is "one of the guys that can help to change the world."

With Portugal qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo will compete in his sixth tournament next summer in North America. He and Argentina’s Lionel Messi will make history when they step on the pitch as the only players to ever appear in six men’s World Cups.

Ronaldo said this will "definitely" be his last appearance for Portugal on the World Cup stage. There was a question about whether he’d play in another tournament following the team’s stunning loss to Morocco in the previous World Cup.

Trump has also been heavily involved in the sport, and his FIFA task force is preparing for next year’s tournament, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup begins June 11, 2026, and concludes July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey .

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.