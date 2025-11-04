Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo says Trump 'can change the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

European soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his thoughts on President Donald Trump in an upcoming part of an interview with Piers Morgan, which was teased with a clip released on Tuesday.

Morgan asked Ronaldo about a signed jersey the player gave to Trump in June, with a message that said "playing for peace."

"He’s one of the guys that can help to change the world," Ronaldo told Morgan of the message to the president.

Ronaldo signed the most lucrative contract extension in sporting history with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in June, becoming the first billionaire soccer player.

"It was my goal to reach that number," Ronaldo told Morgan of reaching the financial feat in the part of the interview that has been released. "I’m not obsessed for the money, but when you reach some level, money doesn’t matter anymore. But it’s always good to have more."

The soccer star also addressed his potential future retirement plans, claiming he wants to invest more time in family and that he'll make his retirement decision "soon."

"I will be prepared. It’ll be tough and difficult, of course. Probably I will cry, yes. It will be very difficult, but Piers, I have prepared for my future since 25 or 26 years old. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have to score a goal. But everything has a beginning and an end, so I’ll be prepared," he said.

"I’ll have more time for me, my family, to raise my kids. I want to follow [son] Cristiano Junior because he’s in the age where you do stupid things, normal, I did the same.

"I want to be more (of a) family person, more present."

Ronaldo, 40, and Georgina Rodríguez, his girlfriend since 2017, announced their engagement in August. In an Instagram post, Rodriguez showed off her new, massive, oval-shaped engagement ring with a heartwarming caption in Spanish.

The soccer star praised his fiancée in his interview with Morgan.

"Gio is unique. She takes care of me, which is very important. She takes care of the family, of the house, which takes a lot of work. If you want to be the opposite, I will not deal with that; men cannot deal with that, honest," he said.

"She’s the person who understands me and takes care of me and my family. This is what I’m looking for."