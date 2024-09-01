Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Robert Morris defender makes incredible interception vs Utah State

Utah State eventually won the game 36-14

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Robert Morris Colonials aren’t exactly known for the football team’s play in the Football Championship Subdivision. But the Colonials went viral on Saturday night as the team took on Utah State

No, it wasn’t for a massive upset that would have really put the Northeast Conference team on the camp. It was for a play that Colonials defensive back Rob Carter Jr. made late in the second half against the Aggies.

Rob Carter on the sideline

Robert Morris cornerback Tyris Harvey (4), and defensive back Britton Pascoe (10) celebrate with defensive back Rob Carter Jr., second from right, after Carter intercepted a Utah State pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah.  (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Carter was defending Utah State wide receiver Grant Page with 11 seconds to go in the half. Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes threw a decent pass down the field. Carter leaped up to make an attempt at the interception.

Carter came up with a one-handed catch while twisting his body around and landing on the ground. He completed the interception and had a clutch takeaway for the team as they held onto the 14-10 lead at halftime.

Rob Carter makes an interception

Robert Morris defensive back Rob Carter Jr. intercepts a Utah State pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

He played in 10 games last season, recording 22 total tackles.

However, Robert Morris’ lead was short-lived as the Aggies turned on the jets and won the game 36-14.

Robert Morris helmet

A Robert Morris Colonials helmet sits on the sidelines during a football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Robert Morris Colonials on October 29, 2022, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Barnes had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the win. Kyrese White led the team with three catches for 131 yards. Barnes replaced starter Spencer Petras, who left the game earlier in the second quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

