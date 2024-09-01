Robert Morris defender makes incredible interception vs Utah State

The Robert Morris Colonials aren’t exactly known for the football team’s play in the Football Championship Subdivision. But the Colonials went viral on Saturday night as the team took on Utah State.

No, it wasn’t for a massive upset that would have really put the Northeast Conference team on the camp. It was for a play that Colonials defensive back Rob Carter Jr. made late in the second half against the Aggies.

Carter was defending Utah State wide receiver Grant Page with 11 seconds to go in the half. Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes threw a decent pass down the field. Carter leaped up to make an attempt at the interception.

Carter came up with a one-handed catch while twisting his body around and landing on the ground. He completed the interception and had a clutch takeaway for the team as they held onto the 14-10 lead at halftime.

He played in 10 games last season, recording 22 total tackles.

However, Robert Morris’ lead was short-lived as the Aggies turned on the jets and won the game 36-14.

Barnes had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the win. Kyrese White led the team with three catches for 131 yards. Barnes replaced starter Spencer Petras, who left the game earlier in the second quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.